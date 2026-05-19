Angola: 2026 African Taekwondo Championship - 4 Athletes From Huíla Join the National Team

Lubango — Four fighters from Benfica de Lubango have been called up to join the national Taekwondo team that will participate in the senior men's and women's African Championship, to be held from May 30 to June 2 in Bamako, the capital of Mali.

These are Matias Saprinho (-87 kg), Elbo Vianja (-80 kg), Tânia Bey (-46 kg) and Luciano Gabriel (-74 kg), selected to strengthen the national team in the continental event.

The information was released on Monday (18), in Lubango, province of Huíla, by the national men's coach, Simão Sumbelelo, who expressed confidence in the competitive potential of the selected athletes.

According to the technical manager, the team's expectation is to win important points for the continental ranking and to represent the country worthily in the African competition.

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He mentioned that the Angolan delegation will be of 12 athletes of both sexes, in addition to 2 managers who will accompany the team during the competition.

In the history of the sport, the province of Huíla has already won relevant titles at the national and international level, with emphasis on the late athlete Malamba, champion and vice-champion in the under 82 kilogram category, in 2005 and 2009, respectively.

Athlete Zé Maria was crowned champion of the international tournament held in the province of Cabinda, in the -68 kilogram category, while Simão Sumbelelo himself was also national champion in the -72 kilogram category.

In 2009, the province of Huíla also won bronze medals in the Zonal 5 of the sport, held in Luanda. JT/MS/CF/DOJ