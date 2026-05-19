Angola: Basketball Cup - CPPL Defeats Vila Clotilde and Guarantees Semifinals

Luanda — Casa Pessoal do Porto do Lobito (CPPL) defeated Sunday the Vila Clotilde by 63-55 at the Fernando Sousa pavilion in Luanda, qualifying for the semi-finals of the Angolan Basketball Cup.

With a reasonable audience, and playing at home, Vila Clotilde opened a four-point lead (7-3) in the game's 1st minutes, but Casa Pessoal do Porto do Lobito reacted and reduced the difference at the end of the 1st quarter to 15-13, in favor of the hosts.

At the 2nd quarter's kick off, the teams went about two minutes without scoring, due to the defensive posture of both sides, which caused many turnovers. Shortly after, CPPL improved and took the lead, going into halftime winning 28-25.

At the start of the 3rd quarter, Vila scored 4 points and evened the table, but the experience and efficiency of the visitors allowed them an 11-point lead (40-29), which they managed in the following quarter, setting the final score at 63-55.

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The quarter scores were 15-13, 10-15, 9-17, and 21-18.

The teams scored as follows:

Vila Clotilde: Valeriana Moxi (19 points), Ana Prata (8), Rondina Nascimento (7), Joana Secuma (6), Kamazowa Pascoal (4), Laurinda Muanza (4), Idalecia Ferreira (2) and Verónica Ricardo (2)

CPP do Lobito: Joana António (21), Neusa Cândido (9), Jessica Furtado (8), Sheney Neves (8), Obenga Mirian (7), Lídia Baptista (5), Domingas Dembos (3) and Bibiana Kulika (1).

Also, on the same day Sporting de Luanda and 1º de Agosto secured their places in the semi-finals, defeating Escorpiões de Viana (80-30) and Formigas do Cazenga (80-26), respectively.

The other semi-finalist is Interclube, who beat Labomba 61-48.

The semi-finals take place on Tuesday (19), with the matches Sporting de Luanda vs Interclube and 1º de Agosto vs CPPL.