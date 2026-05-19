Angola: Road Accident Causes a Young Man Death in Uíge Province

17 May 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Uige — A young man, apparently 32 years old, died on Saturday at the Uíge/Negage road, in the province of Uíge, as a result of a collision between a motorcycle and a car.

The accident occurred near Morro das Pedras neighbourhood, on the road section that connects the city of Uíge to Negage, when a motorcycle and a car collided, consequently causing the immediate death of the motorcyclist.

Witnesses said that the victim was traveling at high speed and in the opposite direction and, subsequently, was surprised by a car that was providing taxi service.

The victim did not survive the strong impact, resulting from the high speed and impact.

Some witnesses pointed to the excessive speed and lack of caution of the motorcyclist as the main cause of the accident.

In less than a week, the capital city of the province of Uíge registered four deaths in road accidents involving motorcycle taxi drivers.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

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