Ethiopian FM Gideon Confers With Saudi Foreign Affairs Vice Minister

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos on Monday held talks with Saudi Arabia's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Waleed Elkhereiji, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional issues of mutual concern.

During the meeting, Minister Gedion said Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia share longstanding historical ties built on deep people-to-people relations and growing strategic cooperation.

He noted that the close connection between the two nations has enabled them to maintain aligned positions on several issues of common interest and stressed the need to further deepen bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries.

The foreign minister also emphasized the importance of protecting the welfare of Ethiopian citizens living and working in Saudi Arabia, calling for expanded legal employment opportunities for Ethiopian workers through safer and more regulated labor migration channels.

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For his part, Vice Minister Waleed Elkhereiji reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's commitment to its longstanding relationship with Ethiopia and acknowledged the importance of legal labor migration in ensuring safe and sustainable employment opportunities for Ethiopian nationals.

Beyond bilateral matters, the two officials also exchanged views on regional peace and security developments, emphasizing that dialogue remains the most effective path toward resolving conflicts and promoting political stability across the region.

The meeting reflects growing diplomatic engagement between Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia as both nations seek to expand cooperation on economic, labor, and regional security issues.