Ethiopia: AUC Chairperson Bids Farewell to Ethiopia's Permanent Representative

Addis Ababa — Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, on Monday bid farewell to Ethiopia's Permanent Representative to the African Union, Hirut Zemene, following the completion of her diplomatic tenure.

During the meeting, the AU Commission Chairperson commended Ambassador Hirut for her active and constructive contribution to the work of the continental body and praised Ethiopia's continued commitment to promoting peace, regional integration, and Africa's broader development agenda.

He also acknowledged Ethiopia's longstanding role in advancing continental priorities and strengthening multilateral cooperation through the African Union.

Ambassador Hirut, in turn, expressed appreciation for the Chairperson's leadership and reaffirmed Ethiopia's continued support for the goals and strategic priorities of the African Union.

The two officials also exchanged views on key continental development priorities, including the growing role of the private sector in driving Africa's economic transformation and long-term growth.

Concluding the meeting, Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf wished Ambassador Hirut success in her future endeavors and reiterated his commitment to working closely with Ethiopia and her successor in advancing the shared aspirations of the African continent.