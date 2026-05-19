East Africa: Horn Inter-Elite Dialogue Opens in Jigjiga to Advance Regional Peace and Cooperation

Addis Ababa — A high-level Inter-Elite Dialogue aimed at strengthening peace, security, and regional cooperation across the Horn of Africa opened today in Jigjiga, Somali region of Ethiopia, bringing together senior political leaders, policymakers, diplomats, and security officials from across the region.

The two-day forum, held under the theme "Strengthening Regional Agency for Durable Peace in the Horn of Africa," is jointly organized by the Institute of Foreign Affairs, the Centre for Responsible and Peaceful Politics, the Hankaal Institute, and the Somali Region administration.

The forum has convened senior officials and delegates from Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, and Djibouti amid growing calls for regional-led solutions to persistent security and political challenges in the Horn of Africa.

Speaking at the opening session, officials emphasized the importance of strengthening regional dialogue and cooperation at a time when the Horn remains central to global geopolitical competition due to its strategic maritime routes, security significance, and growing economic potential.

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They noted that the forum provides an important platform for regional elites to coordinate efforts, exchange perspectives on shared challenges, and build trust among neighboring states.

Organizers said the initiative reflects Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Medemer philosophy, which promotes synergy, cooperation, and collective progress.

Ethiopian officials attending the forum include Speaker of the House of People's Representatives Tagesse Chafo, Speaker of the House of Federation Agegnehu Teshager, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, Director General of the National Intelligence and Security Service Redwan Hussien, Prime Minister's Advisor on East African Affairs Getachew Reda, Minister of Peace Mohamed Idris, and State Minister of Foreign Affairs Birhanu Tsegaye.

Also in attendance is Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu, alongside regional delegates from neighboring countries.

Discussions during the two-day event are expected to focus on conflict prevention, maritime security, trade and connectivity, fragile political transitions, and the broader geopolitical dynamics shaping the Horn of Africa.

Analysts say the dialogue carries both regional and international significance, as the Horn continues to attract growing interest from global powers competing for influence in one of the world's most strategically important regions.

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Participants stressed that durable peace and development can only be achieved through stronger regional integration and what many described as "Horn solutions to Horn problems."