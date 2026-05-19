Ethiopia: Wide Political Space Enables Parties, Citizens to Actively Engage in Upcoming Election - Addis Political Parties Joint Council Chairman

Addis Ababa — The wide political space created in Ethiopia has enabled political parties and citizens to actively participate in the 7th General Election, according to Addis Ababa Political Parties Joint Council Chairman Maru Jane.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, the Chairman stated that the Council has been engaged in the election process and supporting efforts aimed at ensuring citizen participation, as well as encouraging political parties to promote their manifestos while complying with election laws and regulations.

He added that the political parties and citizens are participating in the process due to the improved political environment.

Stakeholders are also working to ensure that the election remains peaceful, fair, and democratic, Maru said.

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According to him, "efforts to widen the political space in the 7th General Election, when compared to the 6th General Election represent a significant step forward."

More people were able to obtain voter cards this time and this shows the expansion of the political space.

"The Council has been engaged to raise awareness among residents of Addis Ababa through different means to enable citizens secure voter cards and take part in the election," the Chairman said.

In addition, the political parties were given training to strengthen their roles in the election process.

Moreover, the Council, in collaboration with the National Election Board, has been raising public awareness about election laws and helping parties to promote their manifestos and present their political programs.

Encouraging the enabling environment created for political parties and citizens to actively engage in the 7th General Election, Maru stressed that the Council will further intensify its role for the peaceful completion of the election.

More that 50,514,000 voters have registered across the country for the upcoming 7th General Election.

Citizens participated in the process through the "Mirchaye" mobile application as a digital alternative, as well as by appearing in person at various polling stations. Over 5.5 million voters utilized the digital platform, while the remaining were conducted manually.