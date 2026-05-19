Ethiopia: National Conference On Data Sovereignty for Policy Autonomy Underway in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa — A national conference centered on the theme: "Data Sovereignty for Policy Autonomy" is underway in Addis Ababa in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and senior government officials.

The conference underscores Ethiopia's increasing focus on strengthening its statistical capacity and ensuring that national development plans are guided by credible, locally generated data.

Officials said Ethiopia has made significant progress in documenting its development goals and achievements through data and statistical evidence, marking a major shift from its past reliance on fragmented and externally supported data systems.

The move reflects the country's broader commitment to achieving data sovereignty and enhancing policy independence by relying on nationally owned information systems for decision-making.

Moreover, authorities noted that this new direction is enabling Ethiopia to make informed decisions based on its own data while shaping a development path that aligns with its national priorities.

Participants at the conference are expected to assess the progress made in Ethiopia's statistical development journey, review milestones achieved in securing data sovereignty, and discuss future strategies to further strengthen the country's data systems.

The event is viewed as a key platform for advancing Ethiopia's efforts to build a more independent, data-driven policy framework.