East Africa: Ethiopian Airlines Rises As Africa's Leading Carrier After Decades of Expansion, Success, Says CEO

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines has solidified its position as Africa's largest and leading airline after years of sustained growth and operational success, the airline's Group Chief Executive Officer, Mesfin Tasew, said on Sunday.

The remarks were made during an 8-kilometer street race organized as part of celebrations marking the airline's 80th anniversary.

Speaking at the event, CEO Mesfin reflected on the airline's humble beginnings in 1946, when it launched operations with only a small fleet of aircraft.

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Since then, he said, the carrier has expanded significantly and now operates one of the continent's most modern fleets, including advanced aircraft from Boeing and Airbus.

According to Tasew, the airline currently serves more than 145 international destinations worldwide and has achieved strong growth across multiple sectors, including cargo transportation, aviation training through the Ethiopian Aviation Academy, and other aviation-related services.

He further said the airline's operational strength and long-term strategic investments have helped make it one of the most preferred carriers in Africa and a major player in the global aviation industry.

As part of commemorating its eight decades of operations, Ethiopian Airlines is holding a series of celebratory events, including the street race, panel discussions, exhibitions, and community outreach programs.

The anniversary run attracted senior officials, including Sileshi Sihine, President of the Ethiopian Athletics Federation, alongside airline executives and invited guests.

The race began at Pushkin Square, commonly known as Sar Bet, and is set to conclude at Bole International Airport.

Athletes, airline employees, members of the sporting community, and participants from various institutions are taking part in the event.