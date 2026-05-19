Ethiopia: PM Abiy Reviews National Data Exhibition Showcasing Statistical Sovereignty

Addis Ababa — --Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, together with senior government officials, toured an exhibition on national planning and integrated data systems today in Addis Ababa.

The exhibition indicates Ethiopia's expanding shift toward data driven governance and the display formed part of the National Summit on Statistical Sovereignty and introduced new tools designed to strengthen how national information is collected, processed, and presented for policy use.

According to a post from Office of the Prime Minister, the exhibition featured sector-based dashboards developed to support decision making in infrastructure, economic planning, and social service delivery.

The post stated, "Senior government official tour of the exhibit on national planning and statistical dashboards and systems featured at the National Summit on Statistical Sovereignty, showcasing Ethiopia's data-driven development future."

The showcased systems demonstrated efforts to improve coordination and real time visualization of national indicators, with officials observing how integrated platforms can support planning across key government sectors.