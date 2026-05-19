Ethiopia: Deputy PM Temesgen Reviews Major Development Projects in Dire Dawa

Addis Ababa — Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh is visiting Dire Dawa to inspect ongoing development projects and witness the city's rapid transformation efforts firsthand.

In a message shared on his X account, Temesgen praised Dire Dawa as a city that "beautifully embodies love, peace, civilization, and modernity."

He also expressed appreciation to city officials, elders, and residents for the warm welcome he received upon arriving in the historic city, known as one of Ethiopia's key railway, trade, and industrial centers.

"As the first city connected to Ethiopia's railway network and a major hub for commerce and industry, Dire Dawa gave us a remarkable welcome at Dire Dawa International Airport," he said.

During his visit, the deputy prime minister is expected to tour several major infrastructure initiatives aimed at boosting urban development, improving public services, and strengthening the city's economic growth.

The visit reflects Ethiopia's broader push to accelerate urban modernization and expand large-scale development projects across the country.