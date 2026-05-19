Ethiopia: Foreign Participants Praise Ethiopian Airlines' Success At 80th Anniversary Road Race

Addis Ababa — Citizens from various countries who participated in an 8-kilometer road race in Addis Ababa have praised the outstanding achievements of Ethiopian Airlines as the carrier celebrates its 80th anniversary.

The vibrant street race, organized this morning as part of the milestone anniversary celebrations, flagged off at Pushkin Square (commonly known as Sarbet) and concluded at Bole International Airport.

Among the international participants was Brazilian national Lydia Bruno, who shared that she has traveled with Ethiopian Airlines several times and experienced the carrier's exceptional hospitality firsthand.

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She commended the airline for organizing what she described as a joyful, inclusive event, while also praising the warm hospitality of the Ethiopian people.

Another participant, Makessa Konne from Ivory Coast, highlighted Ethiopian Airlines' reputation as a leading force in the African aviation industry.

She further noted that the Ethiopian Aviation University has become a premier training institution for many African nations, fostering aviation talent across the continent.

American participant Katie Taylor also described Ethiopian Airlines' 80-year journey as deeply impressive, noting that it remains a pioneering force as Africa's oldest operational airline while continuing to expand its global footprint.

Having flown with the carrier several times, she expressed great appreciation for its high-quality service and renowned hospitality.

"I appreciate Ethiopian Airlines, its contribution for Ethiopia, the region, and to connecting the world," Taylor said.

The airline's remarkable trajectory is set to continue. Under its ambitious Vision 2040 strategy, Ethiopian Airlines plans to expand its destinations from 145 to 243, more than double its current fleet of over 150 aircraft to 350, and raise annual passenger traffic from 20 million to 60 million.