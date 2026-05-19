Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Highlights Progress On Major Fertilizer Project With Dangote Group

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has announced significant progress on Ethiopia's major fertilizer production project being developed in partnership with Dangote Group, owned by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote.

The Premier also described the initiative as a critical step toward strengthening Ethiopia's agricultural and industrial sectors.

Early Sunday morning, Prime Minister Abiy and Aliko Dangote visited the project site in Gode, Somali region of Ethiopia to assess the progress of construction work.

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According to the Prime Minister, Ethiopia signed a landmark shareholders' agreement with Dangote Group in August last year to establish a fertilizer manufacturing plant with an annual production capacity of three million metric tons of urea.

"Last August, in partnership with the Dangote Group, we made significant progress by signing a landmark shareholders' agreement for a fertilizer plant with a planned annual production capacity of three million metric tons of urea," PM Abiy said in a social media post.

Construction on the project officially began in October 2025.

PM Abiy said the project goes beyond being a large-scale infrastructure investment, describing it as a strategic initiative aimed at transforming Ethiopia's agricultural sector, enhancing food security, expanding industrial capacity, and reducing the country's reliance on external markets.

Once completed, the facility is expected to significantly increase domestic fertilizer production, reduce Ethiopia's dependence on imports, support millions of farmers, and create new jobs and investment opportunities.

The Prime Minister noted that construction is progressing steadily across multiple sections of the site and said he was encouraged by the pace of development.

He added that the progress reflects strong collaboration and commitment among all stakeholders involved in delivering what he described as a transformative national development project.