Ethiopia: Dev't Involving Farmers Must Be Goal of Industrialists - Prime Minister Abiy

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed underscored that implementing development that involves farmers must be the goal of all industrialists across the nation.

The Prime Minister made the remark today at the inauguration of the Gelan Gura Industrial Park, a flagship project in the capital poised to revitalize medium and large-scale manufacturing while creating thousands of jobs for youth.

The premier recalled that the area where the industrial park is built had no water, road, electricity, and other infrastructure, two years ago.

Today, however, the Gelan Gura area is transformed into a hub, complete with state-of-the-art roads, bridges, dedicated green spaces, and comprehensive public amenities.

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The ultimate goal is to nurture a generation capable of building a country free from poverty, PM Abiy stated, stressing that collective cooperation from every segment of society is vital to achieve the vision.

He further emphasized that development initiatives must uplift local farmers, the underserved, and the vulnerable, noting that "we cannot achieve meaningful progress if we reduce our farmers to mere guards on their own land."

Pointing to the internationally acclaimed developmental strides unfolding across Ethiopia, the PM stressed the need citizens to focus on work, putting aside temporary interests and emotions.

He noted that industrial growth requires time and complete infrastructure, highlighting that the Gelan Gura Industrial Park is a park of organized formerly unemployed youth.

PM Abiy said the facility is a specialized manufacturing incubator, housing diverse enterprises dedicated to producing water pumps, blocks, and animal feed.

Describing it as a breeding ground for home-grown industrialists, he stressed the importance of ensuring that Ethiopia's industrial landscape is championed and led by domestic talent.

Prime Minister Abiy cautioned that isolated industrial efforts are unsustainable, reaffirming that the shared ethos of all industrialists must center on development that actively embraces and integrates local farmers.

He called upon all regional states to draw inspiration from the Gelan Gura model and establish similar inclusive industrial parks tailored for youth and farmers.

Highlighting citizens' participation as a prerequisite for swift national transformation, he urged the public to protect and develop Ethiopia while actively working to rescue youth from the challenges of unemployment.

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Real progress is forged through hard work and sweat, the Prime Minister said, calling for national development rooted in mutual affection and respect.

Expressing absolute confidence in the nation's execution capacity, the PM noted that there is nothing we have initiated in Ethiopia and failed to realize.

However, he warned that corruption is a weed that suffocates productivity, urging utmost vigilance against it.