Ethiopia: Integrated Farming Initiatives Key to Ethiopia's Food Self-Sufficiency Goal, Says Deputy PM

16 May 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's integrated farming initiatives are playing a critical role in advancing the country's goal of achieving food self-sufficiency, Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh said.

The Deputy Prime minister made the remarks during a visit to agricultural development and environmental protection projects in Grawa Woreda, located in East Hararghe Zone of Ethiopia's Oromia region.

The visit was attended by several federal and regional officials, including Addisu Arega.

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Temesgen highlighted Garamuleta as an emerging model for agricultural transformation and environmental conservation, noting that the area's rich history and natural beauty are being complemented by significant development efforts.

"Today, in Meira Gudina Kebele, Grawa Woreda of East Hararghe Zone, we visited an impressive watershed development project that demonstrates how environmental protection and increased agricultural productivity can go hand in hand," he said.

According to the deputy PM, integrated farming efforts in the area are expanding fruit and vegetable cultivation, forestry development and broader agricultural production--contributing significantly to Ethiopia's ongoing agricultural transformation.

He added that local farmers, who are organized into clusters, are making notable progress in horticulture, fruit production, livestock development, and beekeeping.

"These integrated farming initiatives are playing a vital role in achieving our national goal of food self-sufficiency," Temesgen said.

He emphasized that such efforts are helping transform rural landscapes into productive and sustainable centers of economic growth.

"Together, we are transforming our landscapes into productive and sustainable hubs of prosperity," he added.

Read the original article on ENA.

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