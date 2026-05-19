Ethiopia: Addis Ababa's Strategic Focus On Industrial Sector Yielded Tangible Results, Says Mayor Adanech

Addis Ababa — The strategic focus of Addis Ababa City Administration on the industrial sector has yielded remarkable results in job creation and import substitution, Mayor Adanech Abiebie said today.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed inaugurated the Gelan Gura Industrial Park, a landmark project set to bolster medium, large-scale manufacturing and create job opportunities for thousands of young people.

Speaking at the event, Mayor Adanech stated that the reformist administration has successfully rescued the industrial sector, backing it with structural policy shifts under the Homegrown Economic Reform Agenda.

These concerted efforts, driven by the high-profile "Made in Ethiopia" national campaign, are already bearing encouraging fruits in manufacturing.

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To sustain this momentum, the city administration has been providing multi-faceted assistance for local manufacturers, extending critical support to scale up their production capacities.

This has enabled the creation of market linkages and resolution of industrial bottlenecks through facilitating road, electricity and water infrastructure, as well as machinery leases and loans, she said.

As a result, domestic manufacturers have expanded their capacity to satisfy local demand while successfully venturing into export markets to generate vital foreign currency for the country.

The Mayor confirmed that the manufacturing sheds in the Gelan Gura Industrial Park have already commenced operation.

The Mayor explained that the park is designed to introduce modern industrial technologies and practices to Ethiopia, fostering significant knowledge transfer and enhancing the global competitiveness of domestic producers.

Furthermore, the cluster aims to stimulate tech and expertise sharing among industries, ultimately driving import substitution and expanding export volumes.

The industrial cluster is projected to generate employment for more than 20,000 citizens, Adanech said, adding that the site features fully integrated, top-tier infrastructure.

The expansive complex features asphalt roads connecting 116 manufacturing plants, 356 offices, 248 display areas and warehouses, showrooms, as well as hotels and cafes.