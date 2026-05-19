Congo-Brazzaville: BGFI Holding Posts 9 Percent Profit Growth After BVMAC Listing

BGFI Holding Corporation reported higher earnings for 2025 after joining the Central African stock exchange, confirming its position as the largest listed company on the BVMAC by market value.

The Libreville-based parent company of BGFIBank said total assets rose 24% from a year earlier to CFA7,390 billion. Customer deposits increased 10% to CFA4,263 billion, while loans rose 5% to CFA3,752 billion. Net banking income climbed 26% to CFA414 billion, helping consolidated net profit rise 9% to CFA133 billion.

Gabon remained the group's main profit center, generating 50% of earnings. The ECCAS region contributed 31%, while the ECOWAS-EU-OI cluster accounted for 19%. BGFI Holding listed on the BVMAC on May 7 with a market capitalization of about CFA1,200 billion, above its projected net asset value of CFA761 billion at the end of 2025.

The company's shareholders approved a CFA10.06 billion capital increase through the issuance of 1,006,975 new shares. The board also approved a total dividend package of CFA36.82 billion, equal to CFA2,500 per share.

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The listing gives BVMAC a larger anchor stock and gives BGFI Holding more visibility with regional investors. But shareholder alignment remains a point to watch. Christian Kerangal, representing Sogafric Holding and other shareholders with less than 32.38% of the capital, raised concerns about the group's recent IPO strategy, showing that the company still has to balance public-market demands with long-standing investor interests.

Key Takeaways

BGFI Holding's listing is a major test for Central Africa's equity market. The group raised CFA45.3 billion in its public offering, with 7,601 subscribers from 24 countries, and became the first multinational from CEMAC to list on the BVMAC. Its debut also changed the size of the market, making BGFI Holding the exchange's largest company by market capitalization. For investors, the appeal is clear: a large banking group, rising assets, higher profit and a proposed CFA2,500 dividend per share. For the market, the challenge is liquidity. A large listing can lift market capitalization, but the exchange still needs active trading, regular disclosures and more issuers to become useful for investors. The shareholder reservations also matter. BGFI Holding is moving from a private shareholder culture to a listed-company model, where governance, free float, valuation and dividend policy will be watched more closely. Its performance could encourage other regional companies to list, but only if investors see transparency, trading depth and fair treatment of minority shareholders.