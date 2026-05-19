Africa: WHO Declares Global Emergency Over Ebola Outbreak in Congo, Uganda

The World Health Organization declared the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern, its highest alert level under global health rules.

The outbreak is caused by Bundibugyo ebolavirus, a rare strain with no approved vaccine or treatment. The WHO said the emergency threshold was met because of cross-border spread, unexplained death clusters and uncertainty over the scale of transmission.

Congo has reported confirmed cases in Ituri province and suspected infections and deaths across several areas, while Uganda has confirmed cases in Kampala among travelers from Congo. Health officials are concerned that the virus may have spread for weeks before detection. At least 4 health workers have died in circumstances consistent with viral hemorrhagic fever, raising concern over transmission inside clinics.

The response is being slowed by conflict and poor infrastructure in eastern Congo. Bunia, one of the main response points, is about 1,700 kilometers from Kinshasa. Goma, which had served as a hub for aid groups and medical supplies, has been disrupted since Rwanda-backed M23 rebels shut the airport more than a year ago.

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The WHO and Africa CDC said countries should not close borders or restrict trade, warning that such moves can push travel through unmonitored routes. Instead, they urged stronger surveillance, testing and infection control. The WHO also called for urgent trials of experimental vaccines and treatments as officials assess tools including monoclonal antibodies, antivirals and vaccine candidates.

Key Takeaways

The outbreak is a major test for health systems in Central and East Africa because it combines a rare Ebola strain, urban spread, conflict and weak transport links. Bundibugyo ebolavirus has caused only a few known outbreaks, so the world has fewer tools ready for it than for the Zaire strain. That matters because most approved Ebola vaccines and treatments were built for Zaire after the West African epidemic that killed more than 11,000 people. The risk is not only the number of confirmed cases. It is the time lost before detection, the suspected deaths, the movement between mining zones and trading hubs, and the presence of cases in large cities such as Kampala and Kinshasa. Congo has experience fighting Ebola, but insecurity in the east makes contact tracing, sample transport and safe burials harder. The declaration should unlock more funding, staff and coordination, but it will not solve the main constraints on its own. The response will depend on fast testing, protection for health workers, public trust, clear risk communication and access to experimental medical tools.