Sudan: Former Sudan Energy Minister Calls for 'National Energy Charter to Rebuild State and Prevent Fragmentation'

Khartoum / Port Sudan — Former Sudanese Energy Minister Eng Khairy Abdelrahman Ahmed has called for a national energy charter to guarantee fair electricity production, transmission, and distribution across Sudan, warning that unequal access to energy has fuelled instability and conflict in the country.

In a research paper titled The Role of "Balanced Energy" in the Strategic Vision of Rebuilding the Sudanese State, Abdelrahman argued that Sudan must place energy at the centre of post-war reconstruction efforts to prevent further fragmentation and strengthen national unity.

Presenting the paper, Abdelrahman said the country needed a "new social development contract" in which the energy sector supports national stability through balanced development and equitable access to basic services.

'Energy justice and regional inequality'

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The paper outlined three key priorities: ensuring justice in energy distribution, protecting energy infrastructure during conflict, and coordinating national planning and investment.

Abdelrahman urged authorities to prioritise regions historically deprived of electricity and basic infrastructure, calling for measures to narrow the development gap between Sudan's centre and its marginalised regions.

He also stressed the need to link local resource wealth to regional development and guarantee minimum levels of electricity and essential services nationwide.

'Infrastructure damaged by war'

The paper warned that the war exposed the vulnerability of Sudan's energy infrastructure after widespread power outages disrupted hospitals, water stations, and communications networks.

Abdelrahman described energy facilities as sovereign infrastructure "no less important than airports and military bases", calling for modern protection systems using advanced communications technology and artificial intelligence.

He further called for the rehabilitation and expansion of Sudan's damaged national electricity grid and advocated decentralised solutions such as mini-grids and solar systems to maintain services in war-affected areas.

'Vision for reconstruction and investment'

The study proposed a unified national energy strategy involving universities, Sudanese experts abroad, private sector actors, and international financing institutions to support reconstruction.

It recommended an energy mix by 2040 consisting of 40 per cent hydroelectric power, 30 per cent solar energy, 20 per cent thermal power, and 10 per cent wind energy.

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The paper also called for stronger links between the energy sector and agriculture, industry, transport, water, and public services, alongside the creation of a regional electricity market connecting Sudan with neighbouring countries.

'Sudan as a regional energy hub'

Abdelrahman argued that Sudan's vast hydroelectric, solar, wind, oil, and gas resources position the country to become a regional energy hub, particularly through electrical interconnection projects with Egypt and other neighbouring states.

However, the paper cautioned against overreliance on hydropower because of climate change risks and stressed the importance of fair management of oil and gas revenues to support local development.

The former minister also highlighted financing challenges, saying external funding conditions had hampered the development of major energy projects.

'Energy and national unity'

According to the paper, strengthening the national electricity grid could help preserve Sudan's territorial unity by increasing economic interdependence between regions and raising the political and economic costs of separation.

The paper concluded that Sudan's future stability depends on its ability to harness energy resources within a national framework based on justice, balanced development, and equal access to services.