Africa: Star-Studded Refugee Football Team Takes the Pitch for UN

A symbolic team of famous footballers with first hand experience of life as a refugee was announced on Tuesday by UNHCR, just weeks ahead of the world's biggest sporting event - the FIFA Men's World Cup.

The Gamechanging Team vividly highlights what is possible when displaced people condemned to a life on the run through no fault of their own, find safety, opportunity and a warm welcome.

The UN refugee agency's 'first 11' is made up of current professional footballers from across the world whose lives have been impacted by forced displacement, persecution or war.

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"This summer marks the biggest World Cup ever. It is an ideal moment for UNHCR's Gamechanging Team to send a message of hope to fans all over the world," said UNHCR chief Barham Salih.

The team will be captained by former refugee, Bayern Munich player and Canada national team captain, Alphonso Davies, who was born in a refugee in Ghana after his parents fled war in Liberia before resettling to Canada.

In a world beset by conflict, with over 117 million people forcibly displaced globally, "we show what is possible when kids find safety and opportunity. In times like these, I hope we can bring hope and a belief that no matter how hard the road is, you can always overcome it," said Mr. Davies, who is also a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador.

World Football Day

The side also features Real Madrid players Eduardo Camavinga - born in Angola during the civil war - and Antonio Rüdiger, whose parents fled conflict in Sierra Leone.

News of the top team comes ahead of the UN's official World Football Day on 25 May.

"Every child deserves the chance to grow, to dream and to succeed," Mr. Rüdiger said.

"It highlights the power of football to be more than a game for young refugees, it can be healing, it can bring hope, it can bring belonging, it also has the power to change lives," UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said during his daily briefing from New York.

Healing power of sport

Children and youth are among the most vulnerable during displacement from war, violence and persecution. Some are separated from their families, affected by trauma, and some suffer abuse.

For young refugees and their communities, sports like football can play a healing role, helping to improve mental and physical well-being, ensuring inclusion and supporting development.

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"Each team member has overcome adversity to achieve their dreams, and they are a powerful reminder of just what young, displaced people can achieve when they find safety and are given opportunities," Mr. Salih said.

Kick-off at UN United

Ahead of World Football Day and the World Cup, diplomats and UN staff will take to a makeshift pitch on the iconic North Lawn, right of Manhattan's First Avenue inside the UN campus on Tuesday for a special knockout tournament.

Ambassadors, former football players and UN staff - including the President of the General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock - will have to look past the usual national loyalties, to compete together under regional groups.

As a record heatwave hits New York and temperatures climb close to 40ºC, UN News is hoping that diplomats and everyone else involved, can keep their cool in honour of the 'beautiful game'.