Ethiopia Reaffirms Commitment to Regional Peace and Security

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its longstanding contribution to regional peace and security, according to Chief of General Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF), Field Marshal Berhanu Jula.

The remarks were made during a meeting held with outgoing Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) Director General Brigadier General Paul Kahuria Njema and newly appointed Director General Brigadier General Ronald Rwivanga of Rwanda.

The discussions were also attended by Ethiopia's Minister of Defense, Engineer Aisha Mohammed.

During the meeting, Brigadier General Paul Kahuria Njema presented a summary of the Eastern Africa Standby Force's activities and achievements during his tenure.

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Reflecting on the evolving peace and security situation across East Africa, he praised Ethiopia for its unwavering commitment, strong support, and leading role in addressing regional security challenges.

Field Marshal Berhanu Jula emphasized that the Eastern Africa Standby Force was established to promote solidarity, cooperation, and political unity among member states.

He highlighted Ethiopia's significant contributions to peacekeeping and security efforts across Africa, including through its active participation in the EASF.

He further stated that Ethiopia remains committed to deepening its engagement in regional security initiatives and strengthening its role within the standby force in the years ahead.

The Field Marshal also extended his best wishes to Brigadier General Ronald Rwivanga as he assumes leadership of the organization.

On her part, Minister of Defense Engineer, Aisha Mohammed underscored Ethiopia's continued efforts to help resolve regional peace and security challenges.

She noted that Ethiopia will further enhance its contributions to global, continental, and regional peace initiatives through close coordination and cooperation with partner countries and stakeholders.

The minister also expressed appreciation to the outgoing Director General for his service and leadership, noting that guiding a regional security institution while balancing the interests of member states and coordinating with international partners requires exceptional dedication and responsibility.