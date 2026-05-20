Rwanda Steps Up Screening At Border Crossings Despite No Ebola Case

The Government of Rwanda has stepped up preventive measures at border crossings with DR Congo and Uganda in the wake of confirmed Ebola cases in the two neighbouring countries.

The effort is out of an abundance of caution, officials said.

The New Times visited several border areas in question and found that the government had dispatched response teams to ramp up screening effort.

However, all borders remained open, although it was clear that movement had significantly dwindled.

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The measures in place have allowed for authorities to ensure adequate monitoring of any movement across borders.

Isolation centres have also been set up to closely observe any returning citizens or residents.

"These centres help to observe individuals for a period spanning the incubation period of the virus, so that we can rule out any infection," a source in Rubavu said, adding that no case had been detected. "We've activated our tracing capabilities to ensure anyone who had been on the side of the border in recent days is observed in a controlled space until they've been cleared."

The incubation period for Ebola -- the time between exposure to the virus and the appearance of the first symptoms -- can go up to 21 days.

Some of the districts where hightened response efforts are underway include Rusizi, Karongi, Rubavu, Burera, Gicumbi, and Nyagatare.

While health authorities have urged public vigilance, they've insisted there was no need for panic as the situation is under control and no case had been recorded in the country.