President Paul Kagame has congratulated Arsenal after the club won the 2025/26 Premier League title, ending a 22-year wait for the championship.

A longtime Arsenal supporter, Kagame took to social media shortly after the Gunners officially became champions following Manchester City's 1-1 draw against AFC Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium on Tuesday night.

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The result left Pep Guardiola's side trail in second place on 78 points, four behind Arsenal who top the table with 82 points with one game remaining.

The triumph marks Arsenal's first league title since the legendary 2003/04 "Invincibles" season under former manager Arsène Wenger.

"Congratulations to Arsenal, our Visit Rwanda partner, on being the Premier League champions after a hard-fought season! A well-deserved title!" Kagame posted on X.

Kagame has repeatedly expressed his admiration for Arsenal over the years and often comments on the club's performances on social media.

Arsenal became partners with Visit Rwanda in 2018 under a sponsorship agreement aimed at promoting Rwanda as a global tourism and investment destination through football. The partnership is expected to conclude in June.

Since the deal began, Visit Rwanda branding has featured on Arsenal's shirt sleeves, across the club's digital and hospitality platforms, and inside Emirates Stadium, helping boost Rwanda's international visibility through the Premier League's global audience.