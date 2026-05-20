Ethiopia Highlights Health Gains At 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva

20 May 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — 79th World Health Assembly is underway in Geneva, with Ethiopia taking part through a delegation led by Health Minister Dr. Mekdes Daba.

Addressing the Assembly, Dr. Mekdes Daba said Ethiopia has achieved encouraging progress in reducing maternal and child mortality, citing findings from a recently released national public health survey.

She emphasized that the government will continue strengthening efforts toward universal health coverage by prioritizing primary health care and building a resilient national health system.

The Minister noted that Ethiopia will intensify work to improve maternal and child health through strong community participation and coordinated engagement among key stakeholders.

She also stressed the importance of supporting and motivating health professionals, while expanding efforts to prevent and control both communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Dr. Mekdes added that the government is committed to improving access to quality health services by leveraging modern technology and strengthening healthcare delivery nationwide.

She further reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to working closely with the World Health Organization, the African Union, partner countries, and local and international organizations to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals related to health.

Read the original article on ENA.

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