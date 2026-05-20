Angolan Minister of Public Works Meets With UN-Habitat Director in Baku

Baku — The Minister of Public Works, Urban Planning and Housing, Carlos Alberto dos Santos, is meeting today, Tuesday in Baku, Azerbaijan, with the executive director of UN-Habitat, Anaclaudia Rossbach, to analyze the state of cooperation between this organization and the Angolan Government.

The meeting takes place within the framework of the 13th World Urban Forum, which is being held in the Azerbaijani city of Baku and is entering its third day.

Among various issues, the meeting is expected to focus on matters related to housing, urbanization and land use planning, according to the spokesperson for the Angolan delegation to the event, Paulo Tecas, in statements to the national press.

For this Tuesday, the Angolan delegation's program also includes meetings with members of the World Bank, the financier of sustainable urban development projects, namely SONA and Njila, within the scope of urban requalification and the promotion of decent housing for the population.

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The 13th World Urban Forum (WUF), which is taking place under the theme "Housing for the world: safe and resilient cities and communities," is hosting more than 20,000 participants from 180 countries and will run until the 22nd.

Angola is present with a delegation headed by Minister Carlos Alberto dos Santos, thus becoming a regular participant in the event, which debuted in 2002 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The country has been present in several editions, notably the 12th edition in Cairo, Egypt, where the focus was on sustainable urbanization and the role of African cities in the future. JAD/CS/TED/DOJ