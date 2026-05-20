Angola Regains Position As the 3rd Largest Economy in Sub-Saharan Africa

Luanda — Angola has regained its position as the third largest economy in Sub-Saharan Africa, currently led by South Africa, according to the latest report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on economic prospects for 2026.

This positioning results from an upward revision of the forecast for Angola's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to 2.3% in 2026, above the 2.1% previously estimated by the IMF regarding global economic prospects.

In its report, the IMF estimates Angola's real GDP at 152.35 billion global dollars and 3,750,000 per capita, occupying the third position in Sub-Saharan Africa, after South Africa (USD 479.96 billion) and Nigeria (USD 377.37 billion).

In the Sub-Saharan Africa region, Angola surpasses economies such as Kenya, which appears in fourth position with a total GDP of US$147.26 billion, and Ethiopia, Ghana, and Tanzania, respectively, with US$121.53 billion, US$118.29 billion, and US$94.89 billion.

The IMF report warns, however, that the pace of economic expansion remains below the population growth rate (around 3.5%), resulting in a decrease in per capita income.

In 2025, Angola's GDP at current prices was projected at US$128.302 billion, registering real growth of 3.13%. The non-oil sector grew by 5.11%, offsetting the 5.23% contraction in the oil sector. CS/IZ/DOJ