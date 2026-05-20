Kenya: Kibera Court Releases 220 Fuel Protest Suspects On Sh5,000 Cash Bail Each

Nairobi — The Kibera Law Courts have released 220 suspects arrested during the recent fuel price protests on a cash bail of Sh5,000 each.

The suspects, who were arraigned on Tuesday afternoon, are facing charges of obstructing traffic after allegedly barricading Moi Avenue in Nairobi's Central Business District on May 18.

The alleged actions disrupted movement along one of the city's busiest roads during demonstrations over the rising cost of fuel and the high cost of living.

Court documents indicate that the accused persons were arrested in various parts of Nairobi during the protests. Some of those presented before the court are minors.

The suspects, represented by a legal team led by Babu Owino alongside other advocates, all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court ordered their release on a cash bail of Sh5,000 each, with the matter set to proceed for further directions on hearing and case management in due course.