Ethiopia's Civil Society Forum Ramps Up Efforts to Secure Credible Election

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian Civil Society Organizations Forum (ECSF) affirmed that it has been intensifying its nationwide efforts to help ensure the seventh general election peaceful, transparent, democratic and credible.

Ethiopia is preparing to hold its seventh general election on June 1, 2026, a vote regarded as an important step in the country's ongoing democratic transition.

The upcoming vote also follows years of political reform aimed at broadening democratic participation, strengthening electoral institutions, and enhancing civic engagement.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Increased political competition and wider public debate in recent years have further heightened the importance of public trust in the electoral process.

Speaking exclusively to ENA, ECSF Executive Director, Getnet Kaba said credible institutions and reliable information are fundamental to ensuring confidence in the election.

"One of the ways we can make the election credible is by having credible institutions," he said. "If there is no credible institution, there is no credible information, and people may not trust the election process."

The Forum is currently conducting civic education and election observation activities in coordination with the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) to promote transparency and encourage informed public participation.

Getnet said the organization is training long term observers to monitor the electoral process beginning from voter registration, while additional civil society representatives will be deployed to polling stations on election day to observe voting procedures and assess the overall electoral environment.

He stressed that voter education remains a key priority, noting that citizens must fully understand both their rights and responsibilities before casting ballots.

"A ballot is not simply a piece of paper. It is an instrument that determines the future destiny of citizens," he said.

The Executive Director also urged voters to carefully evaluate political parties and candidates, emphasizing that elected representatives will govern the country and enact laws on behalf of citizens over the next five years.

Political parties competing in the election have been campaigning through public rallies, televised debates, digital platforms, and community outreach programs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To help safeguard the process, the Forum is also strengthening efforts to combat misinformation and false narratives circulating during the election period, an issue increasingly affecting elections worldwide through social media manipulation and fabricated reports.

"Misinformation is one critical thing," Getnet said, urging citizens to critically assess the source, intent, and credibility of information shared through various channels.

He explained that raising public awareness remains the most effective response to misinformation.

Encouraging citizens to question where information originates, who is behind it, and what purpose it serves can help communities resist harmful falsehoods.

ECSF is also coordinating media monitoring and fact checking initiatives aimed at improving public awareness and protecting the integrity of the electoral process.

In addition, Getnet disclosed that a new mechanism has been introduced to document and monitor promises made by political parties during the campaign period.

The initiative is expected to strengthen political accountability by enabling citizens to evaluate whether parties fulfill their commitments and helping voters make informed decisions in future elections.

According to the Executive Director, the Forum remains politically neutral and operates solely in the public interest.

"We do not represent the government, and we will not represent any political party. We are just mediating and working for the public benefit," he said.