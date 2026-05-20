Somalia: Israel Welcomes Somaliland Plan to Open Embassy in Jerusalem

Hargeisa — Israel welcomed Somaliland's decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem, with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar calling the move a significant step in strengthening relations between the two sides following Israel's recognition of Somaliland last year.

"I commend my friend, President of Somaliland Abdirahman Irro, on his important decision to establish Somaliland's Embassy in our eternal capital, Jerusalem," Sa'ar said in a statement posted on X on tuesday.

"The opening of the embassy in Jerusalem will be another significant step in strengthening relations between our countries and nations. We will work together to implement this decision soon," he added.

Sa'ar said the future Somaliland mission would become the eighth embassy in Jerusalem and expressed hope that Somaliland President Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro would visit the city soon.

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The remarks came shortly after Somaliland's ambassador to Israel, Dr. Mohamed Hagi, announced that Somaliland would open an embassy in Jerusalem while Israel was also expected to establish an embassy in Hargeisa.

The diplomatic developments mark the latest milestone in relations between Somaliland and Israel after Israel formally recognized Somaliland on Dec. 26, 2025, becoming the first United Nations member state to establish official diplomatic relations with Somaliland since it restored its statehood in 1991.

On Monday, coinciding with Somaliland's May 18 National Day celebrations, Ambassador Hagi formally presented his credentials to Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem, becoming Somaliland's first ambassador accredited to a foreign country.

The two sides have since expanded diplomatic engagement through high-level contacts and official appointments, including the appointment of Dr. Mohamed Hagi as Somaliland's first ambassador to Israel and Israel's designation of Michael Lotem as its first ambassador to Somaliland, a move welcomed by Somaliland officials as a milestone in bilateral relations.

Somaliland restored its statehood in 1991 and has since maintained its own government, security institutions and democratic system while seeking broader international recognition.

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat Desk; Editing by Desk)