Zimbabwe: Chivayo's Ex-Mother-in-Law Arrested for Siphoning U.S.$1.4 Million From Grandkids' Trust Account

WICKNELL Chivayo's ex-mother-in-law, Tabitha Madzikanda, has been arrested on allegations of fraud following reports that she had sought to siphon US$1.4 million from her grandchildren's trust account.

Madzikanda who works for FBC Bank, which holds the account as a card manager, was picked up Tuesday morning by CID officers.

She is alleged to have sought the assistance of her co-workers, whom she wanted to help in removing Chivayo as a signatoyof the US$5 million account.

They allegedly attempted to transfer the money to set up a property project involving the development of cluster houses.

Madzikanda, joins her daughter Sonja, who is also in police custody on a different case. They are both set to appear in court on Wednesday.

She is also set to face charges for violating the Cyber Law amid allegations that she was behind the circulation of images of Chivayo with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa which are said to be artificially generated.