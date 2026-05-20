Rwanda, Tanzania Sign 'Strategic' Energy Deal

President Paul Kagame and his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu, on Tuesday, May 19, witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries, aimed at strengthening cooperation in the energy sector.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Nuclear Energy Innovation Summit for Africa 2026, held at the Kigali Convention Centre from May 18-21.

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The summit brought together African heads of state and government, policymakers, regulators, financiers, and energy industry leaders to discuss the future of nuclear energy and energy financing on the continent.

The MoU was signed by Rwanda's Minister of Infrastructure Jimmy Gasore and Tanzania's Minister of Energy Deogratius John Ndejembi on behalf of their respective countries.

It covers key areas including power infrastructure development, renewable energy, institutional capacity strengthening, and cross-border energy collaboration.

During the opening session of the summit, both Kagame and Suluhu emphasised the importance of regional cooperation and coordinated investment in addressing Africa's growing energy demands and supporting long-term industrial development.

Speaking after the signing, Gasore said the agreement comes at a critical time when the region is prioritising sustainable energy development as a key driver of economic growth, industrialisation, and social transformation.

"Energy is the backbone of development. It powers industries, supports businesses, enables digital transformation, improves social services, and enhances the quality of life of our citizens," he said.

Gasore described the agreement as a strategic platform that will enable the two countries to deepen collaboration in areas of mutual interest, including power trade, energy infrastructure development, technical cooperation, capacity building, and investment promotion in the energy sector.