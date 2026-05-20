Arsenal have clinched their 14th Premier League title -- and their first since the famous 2004 "Invincibles" season--with one match to spare after Manchester City were held to a surprise 1-1 draw by AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

The result at Vitality Stadium left Mikel Arteta's side four points clear of City ahead of the final round of fixtures scheduled for Sunday, with the Gunners now set to lift the trophy at Crystal Palace.

Backed by a lively home crowd, teenage striker Junior Kroupi gave Bournemouth the lead six minutes before halftime with a superb curling finish.

Goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic then produced an important save to deny Nico O'Reilly early in the second half before Erling Haaland eventually equalised late on for Manchester City. However, the hosts held firm to secure a crucial point.

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Mikel Arteta's side now sit top of the table with 82 points, four ahead of second-placed Manchester City who remain on 78 with only one match left to play.

The triumph ends Arsenal's 22-year wait for a league title since the 2003/04 season when Arsène Wenger guided the Gunners to the title without losing a single game. It also marks a major milestone for the North London club which has been a Visit Rwanda partner since 2018 until the deal ends in June.

Since taking charge in December 2019, Arteta has transformed Arsenal into one of Europe's elite teams through a project built around young stars and tactical discipline.

Goalkeeper David Raya, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and William Saliba were among Arsenal's standout performers during the title-winning campaign, while Victor Gyökeres and Gabriel Magalhāes delivered important goals in decisive moments.

The North London side will officially be handed the Premier League trophy on Sunday after their final league match away to Crystal Palace.