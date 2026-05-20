Rwanda, U.S. Ink Deal On Peaceful Nuclear Energy

19 May 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Umutesi

Rwanda has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States on Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation, aimed at advancing peaceful nuclear energy development and strengthening long-term energy security partnerships.

The agreement was signed in Kigali on Tuesday, May 19, on the sidelines of the second Nuclear Energy Innovation Summit for Africa.

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It was signed between Rwanda's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Usta Kayitesi, and Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in the US Department of State Bureau of Arms Control and Nonproliferation, Renee Sonderman.

The agreement comes as Rwanda explores nuclear energy as part of its long-term strategy to diversify its energy mix and strengthen electricity supply to support industrial growth.

The MoU is intended to expand cooperation in civil nuclear energy, including support for the development of reliable and secure energy systems, while reinforcing commitments to nuclear safety, security, and nonproliferation standards.

It also seeks to open new areas of technical and strategic collaboration between Rwanda and US in the peaceful use of nuclear technology.

Read the original article on New Times.

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