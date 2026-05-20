Malawi: Grief As Missing Health Worker Found Dead After Boat Tragedy On Lake Chilwa

A cloud of sorrow has engulfed families and health officials in Zomba after the body of a man who went missing when a boat capsized on Lake Chilwa was finally recovered, bringing a heartbreaking end to desperate hopes that he might still be alive.

Police officers from the marine unit at Kachulu confirmed that the body of the deceased was discovered near the area where the boat sank on Tuesday morning. The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Okoma Williams from Kaombe Village under Senior Chief Bvumbwe in Thyolo District.

His remains have since been taken to the mortuary at Zomba Central Hospital as relatives, friends and colleagues struggle to come to terms with the tragedy. Williams was among ten people travelling in a boat belonging to the Zomba District Health Office when disaster struck on the lake.

According to the boat operator, Gift Makochera, the group was on a humanitarian mission to deliver medical supplies to Chisi Island in Zomba District when the boat was overwhelmed by strong winds and heavy rains generated by the Mwera weather conditions on the lake. The violent weather reportedly caused the boat to overturn and sink within moments.

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Nine people survived the accident, but the loss of Williams has left many devastated, especially considering the team was carrying out critical health work aimed at assisting remote communities.

The tragedy has once again exposed the dangers faced by health workers and communities that depend on unsafe water transport to access essential medical services in hard-to-reach areas around Lake Chilwa.