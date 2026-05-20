Malawi Spends Over $700 Million On Fuel While Tobacco Earns Less Than $400 Million As Forex Crisis Worsens

Malawi is now spending more than 700 million US dollars annually on fuel imports while earning less than 400 million US dollars from tobacco exports, exposing a massive forex gap that Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) officials say lies at the heart of the country's deepening economic and foreign exchange crisis.

Appearing before Parliament's Government Assurances Committee, Reserve Bank of Malawi Deputy Governor Henry Mathanga painted a grim picture of an economy trapped in a dangerous imbalance between soaring imports and weak export earnings. Mathanga disclosed that while tobacco -- long regarded as Malawi's economic backbone -- generates less than 400 million US dollars annually, the country is spending more than 700 million US dollars every year on fuel imports alone.

The figures reveal a staggering forex deficit of over 300 million US dollars between the country's biggest export earner and one of its most critical imports. Economic analysts say the imbalance demonstrates how Malawi's import-dependent economy is becoming increasingly unsustainable, with fuel consumption swallowing huge amounts of scarce foreign currency while export growth remains weak and heavily reliant on tobacco.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The real issue is economic management," Mathanga told lawmakers, warning that exchange rate adjustments and currency devaluations alone will not end the forex crisis unless Malawi urgently addresses rising imports and boosts export production. His remarks come as businesses across the country continue struggling to access foreign currency for essential imports, worsening shortages of fuel, medicines and industrial supplies.

In an effort to ease pressure on forex reserves, the RBM has started exporting gold, earning approximately 75 million US dollars from its first dore gold export sale in April this year. Authorities hope gold exports will provide an alternative source of foreign exchange, although experts warn the intervention may only provide short-term relief if broader structural economic problems remain unresolved.

The central bank has also raised alarm over declining donor inflows, rampant gold smuggling and the country's growing dependence on imports, saying the developments are placing severe pressure on forex reserves and weakening the formal foreign exchange market. With import costs continuing to outpace export earnings, Malawi now faces increasing pressure to diversify its economy and reduce reliance on tobacco or risk sinking deeper into economic instability.