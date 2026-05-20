Kenya: Uganda, Kenya Launch Reconciliation Roadmap Over Karamoja Killings

19 May 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Rhonet Atwiine

Uganda and Kenya have formally agreed to resolve the 2022 killing of Ugandan geologists and Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers in Karamoja through a cultural justice and compensation process, marking a major step in restoring diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Speaking during a high-level engagement with a Kenyan presidential envoy in Kampala, Vice President Jessica Alupo conveyed Uganda's appreciation for Kenya's political will and concrete actions toward addressing the incident, describing the move as a demonstration of brotherhood and commitment to peace.

Alupo said President Yoweri Museveni welcomed Kenya's direct involvement at the highest level in resolving the matter.

"I convey to you and through you to His Excellency William Ruto... the fraternal greetings and deep respect of His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the people of Uganda."

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She also commended Kenya for taking decisive action on the ground in relation to the incident.

"Uganda recognises and deeply appreciates the concrete actions Kenya has already taken, the neutralisation of the actual perpetrators... and the commitment to formal compensation to the bereaved families."

According to Alupo, the process of reconciliation is now anchored in the "Okukaraba" cultural justice framework, which she said goes beyond legal redress to restore social harmony.

"The Okukaraba is not merely a cultural ceremony, it is a profound and recognised mechanism for justice, healing and the restoration of social harmony."

The Vice President noted that Uganda remains committed to working with Kenya to finalise compensation arrangements and ensure closure for bereaved families and affected communities.

She further directed technical teams from both countries to immediately begin consultations to establish compensation mechanisms, timelines, and steps toward a formal reconciliation ceremony.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

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