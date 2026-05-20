Rwanda-Mozambique Security Cooperation to Continue Under Bilateral Arrangement

Rwanda and Mozambique will continue security cooperation in Cabo Delgado under a bilateral arrangement between the two governments, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe, has said.

"This year, Rwanda came back to the basics and decided to deal exclusively with the government of Mozambique, which, on its turn, has secured and will continue to secure the necessary funding for the Rwandan security forces in Cabo Delgado," he noted in a post via X.

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Rwandan security forces were deployed to Cabo Delgado in July 2021 at the invitation of the Mozambican government to help combat insurgents linked to the Islamic State terrorist group.

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The attacks had destabilised the northern province, displaced civilians and threatened major liquefied natural gas projects.

In 2021, Rwanda security forces intervened in Cabo Delgado on the invitation of the Government of Mozambique. Over the past five (5) years, the mission was quite successful: peace and stability were restored, families returned home, children went back to school, businesses... https://t.co/oERLpBLKad-- Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe (@onduhungirehe) May 19, 2026

The mission has over the years helped restore peace and stability, allowing displaced families to return home, children to resume school, businesses to reopen and Mozambican forces to continue receiving training.

The minister also noted that the improved security situation enabled European and American companies to safely resume investments estimated at about $50 billion in liquefied natural gas projects in Cabo Delgado.

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During the same period, Nduhungirehe said, Rwanda security forces have been benefiting from the assistance of the European Peace Facility (EPF), with an amount that represents a little fraction of Rwanda's actual expenses in Mozambique and of EU investments in Cabo Delgado.

Nduhungirehe said Rwanda's requests to Brussels regarding continued support were received "with reluctance" and politicised by some European countries.

"Regrettably, we have noted that the two requests by the government of Rwanda to Brussels were received with reluctance and were politicised by some EU member States, including our two former colonial powers," he said.

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He added that what should have remained support for Mozambican civilians affected by terrorism had instead turned into "irrational criticism against Rwanda" from countries that continue to benefit economically from the security restored in Cabo Delgado.

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According to the minister, the decision to work directly with Mozambique marked a return to a bilateral understanding between the two countries.

"In this regard, the collaboration between the two governments has been successful and will continue in the same trend, as the work of the Rwandan security forces in Cabo Delgado is appreciated by the sisterly country of Mozambique," he said.

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The Rwandan deployment has expanded significantly since 2021, with current figures indicating that more than 6,300 Rwandan personnel are deployed in Mozambique, compared to the initial 2,000 troops sent at the beginning of the mission.