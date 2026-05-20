South Africa: SAQA Scraps Over 1,100 Outdated Qualifications - South African News Briefs - May 20, 2026

South African Qualifications Authority Scraps 1,100 Outdated Qualifications

The South African Qualifications Authority has removed more than 1,100 outdated legacy qualifications from the national register, reports SABC News. The move is intended to phase out some old courses and realign skills development with a modern, rapidly shifting job market. SAQA Chief Operating Officer Makaphela Makhafola said the review includes 1,475 qualifications introduced before 2009.

Rawsonville Flood Victims Still Without Water and Power

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Residents of Rawsonville in the Western Cape are still grappling with major water and electricity disruptions after severe flooding, reports EWN. Strong winds and heavy rain over the past week severely damaged critical infrastructure, including power lines and water systems. The Breede Valley Municipality said some communities remain without electricity. Municipal spokesperson Raymond Esau said teams are working to restore power to affected areas. The municipality said the flood damage to its water infrastructure is extensive, including a main pipeline that was washed away. The municipality said it will approach the provincial government for emergency relief as recovery operations continue.

High Court to Rule on Marble Towers Demolition Bid

The High Court in Johannesburg is set to deliver judgment in the urgent application brought by the owner of the Mable Towers building in the city centre, reports SABC News. The owner is seeking to stop the City of Johannesburg from demolishing illegally erected structures inside the property. The city also wants to cut off unlawful water and electricity connections. Mayor Dada Morero said that the building owes the city over R14 million in unpaid rates and taxes, water and electricity supply.

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