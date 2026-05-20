Sudan: Health Minister Affirms Sudan's Steady Progress Toward Recovery and Rehabilitation of Health Institutions

Geneva, May 19, 2026 (SUNA) - The Federal Minister of Health, Haitham Mohammed Ibrahim, addressed the ministerial session of the 79th World Health Assembly on Tuesday at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, affirming Sudan's commitment to continuing recovery efforts and rebuilding the health system despite the major challenges imposed by the war.

The minister said Sudan is participating in the current session, held under the theme "One World for Health," amid one of the most complex humanitarian and health crises in its modern history as a result of a proxy war launched by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia against the Sudanese state and people.

He stated that the militia's war systematically targeted health facilities, medical personnel, and healthcare workers, in addition to destroying and looting medical institutions and supplies, leading to the shutdown of many hospitals and exacerbating humanitarian and health challenges.

Despite these conditions, the minister affirmed that Sudan is moving steadily toward recovery and reconstruction through rehabilitating health institutions, strengthening primary healthcare services, immunization programmes, epidemiological surveillance, and emergency response systems.

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He also praised the resilience and professionalism of Sudanese healthcare workers -- the "White Army" -- who have continued to perform their humanitarian and professional duties under the most difficult circumstances to ensure the continuity of life-saving health services.

The minister noted that Sudan has designated 20 April as a National Health Day, underscoring the importance of health as a national priority and a key pillar for development and stability.

He further announced the success of national efforts and health partnerships in achieving the declaration of Sudan as cholera-free, while expressing aspirations toward the national initiative launched by Prime Minister Kamil Idris for a "Malaria-Free Sudan."

The minister concluding by calling on the World Health Organization, international partners, and donors to support efforts to rehabilitate Sudan's health system and transition from emergency humanitarian response to sustainable strategic partnerships that support recovery and strengthen regional and international health security.