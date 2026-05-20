Sudan, Azerbaijan Sign Visa Waiver Agreement for Diplomatic Passport Holders

Baku, May 19, 2026 (SUNA) - The governments of Sudan and Azerbaijan signed on Tuesday in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, a mutual visa exemption agreement for holders of diplomatic passports.

The agreement aims to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance political and diplomatic cooperation between the two countries, facilitating the movement of official delegations and improving coordination between their institutions on issues of mutual interest.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Sudan by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salim, and on behalf of Azerbaijan by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, in the presence of officials from both foreign ministries.

During the signing ceremony, the Sudanese foreign minister highlighted the importance of building on the positive momentum in bilateral relations and expanding cooperation and coordination in ways that serve the shared interests of both countries and their peoples.