Kenya: IEBC to Clear Ol Kalou By-Election Aspirants On May 25-26

20 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has scheduled the registration of candidates for the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election for May 25 and 26, 2026.

According to a notice issued on Tuesday, the exercise will be conducted at PCEA Hall in Ol Kalou, ahead of the July 16 mini-poll.

The Commission called on all aspirants to ensure they meet the constitutional and statutory requirements before submitting their nomination papers.

The by-election was triggered by the death of Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho on March 29 while receiving treatment in Nairobi.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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