Kenya: Gachagua Denies Radicalisation Claims, Says Taxes and BRT Rollout to Blame

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused the government of fuelling public anger and "radicalising" Kenyans through its handling of the economy, transport sector policies, and alleged human rights abuses.

Speaking during a televised address from the United Kingdom, Gachagua responded to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Hassan Omar, who had questioned why Kenyans were angry with President William Ruto amid rising fuel prices and anti-government protests.

Gachagua argued that government officials were themselves responsible for escalating tensions in the country.

"I want to say Hassan Omar, you are the ones radicalising the people of Kenya," he said.

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He specifically criticised proposals linked to Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) systems and commuter rail expansion, arguing that such plans threatened the livelihoods of thousands employed in the matatu industry.

"When you ask Chirchir to kill the matatu industry and replace it with BRT buses, what are you doing? That is radicalisation," Gachagua said.

"The matatu industry employs many people. Many Kenyans have invested in the matatu industry. You are issuing a public statement asking the Minister for Transport to kill the matatu industry and replace it with BRT."

He said the proposals had angered matatu owners, drivers, conductors and other workers who depend on the sector for their livelihoods.

"You are actually radicalising the matatu owners, the drivers, the touts, and all the people who make a living from the matatu industry," he added.

'Unreasonable taxes'

Gachagua also accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of burdening Kenyans through heavy taxation, delayed payment of pending bills, and alleged corruption.

"He has levied taxes that are unreasonable to the people of Kenya. He has refused to pay pending bills to the people of Kenya. Their properties are being auctioned," Gachagua claimed, referring to President Ruto.

"He has made bribery a way of life. He is mocking Kenyans by displaying millions of shillings in public when people have no food to put on the table."

The former Deputy President further criticised Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen over what he termed a pattern of blaming former President Uhuru Kenyatta for current national challenges.

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"For the record, Uhuru Kenyatta is not the President of Kenya. William Ruto is the President of Kenya. The buck stops with him," Gachagua said.

He defended Kenyatta's tenure, saying the former president handed over a functioning state with stable education, healthcare, and security systems.

"President Uhuru Kenyatta handed over a country that was working. Four years down the line, there is no country," he said.

Legitimate concerns

Gachagua also referenced recent fuel protests, arguing that Kenyans had legitimate grievances due to sharp increases in fuel prices under the current administration.

"When Uhuru Kenyatta was president, fuel went only to Sh135. We are now over Sh240. The people of Kenya know the difference," he said.

His remarks came after UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar warned that action would be taken against Gachagua if investigations linked him to recent anti-fuel protests that left at least four people dead and hundreds injured.

"This is no joke; this country cannot continue this way recklessly," Omar said.

"If Riggy G breaks the law and the arms of the law point at him, we will arrest him."

Omar defended the Kenya Kwanza administration, saying it had initiated development projects and moved to modernise the transport sector through investments in commuter rail and BRT systems.

He also questioned why demonstrators could not wait until the 2027 General Election to express dissatisfaction with the government.