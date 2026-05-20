South Africa: Day One of Gauteng Water Crisis Hearings 'Arms' SAHRC for a Grilling of Government

Gauteng residents and civil society organisations filled a conference room in the women's jail at Constitution Hill, setting the tone for the South African Human Rights Commission's investigative inquiry into the ongoing water crisis in Gauteng.

The South African Human Rights Commission's (SAHRC) investigative inquiry into the water crisis that has gripped Gauteng for several years kicked off at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 19 May, where several civil society organisations set the tone for the next three days of proceedings.

Tuesday's hearings formed part of a scene setter that saw resident associations, environmental organisations and even the Office of the Auditor-General of South Africa deliver submissions that inquiry chairperson, Commissioner Henk Boshoff, said would arm the SAHRC with the information necessary to grill municipal managers and relevant government institutions when they took the hot seat on days two and three of the inquiry.

FOR CONTEXT Water crisis -- close to R19bn lost that could have brought water into homes April 27, 2026 Thembelihle resident Simphiwe Zwane detailed how her community had only two communal taps, which posed a security risk, particularly for women and children who were allegedly targeted during the long, daily trek to collect water.

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Both WaterCAN executive director Dr Ferrial Adam and Amandla.mobi Organising Lead & Fellowship Programme Coordinator Zintle Tyuku explained how the water crisis had led to a reliance on water tankers, particularly in informal...