Rwanda: Relentless Persecution of Rwandan Opposition Leader Victoire Ingabire Continues

Rwandan opposition leader Victoire Ingabire faces life imprisonment in a new trial, continuing her battle against President Kagame's regime and the ongoing persecution of dissenters.

Victoire Ingabire, Rwanda's most persecuted opposition leader, goes on trial again on Wednesday, facing possible life in prison for daring to challenge President Paul Kagame politically.

It will be the second time she stands trial in recent years, in a seemingly endless ordeal of torment which peaks when she threatens to launch election campaigns against Kagame.

Alongside nine others, mostly members of her political party, the Development and Liberty for All (Développement et Liberté pour tous or Dalfa-Umurinzi), she has been charged with establishing or joining a criminal organisation, inciting public unrest or disturbances and various other offences, all of which she denies.

In September 2018, she was released on a pardon from Kagame after serving eight years of a 15-year sentence. Ingabire had returned to Rwanda in 2010 after spending many years in exile, intending to form a political party to oppose Kagame in the elections that year.

She was arrested on 14 October 2010 and charged alongside four alleged co-conspirators for plotting to destabilise the country through terrorism and denying the 1994 genocide in which some 800,000 Rwandans were murdered, mostly ethnic Tutsis. Ingabire, an ethnic Hutu, was charged with this offence for publicly stating that...