Angola's Central Bank Predicts Inflation Will Fall to Single Digits By December 2027

Cuito — Angola could see inflation fall to single digits by December 2027, due to the slowdown in the overall increase in prices currently being recorded, as a result of policies implemented to strengthen the national currency.

The forecast was presented by the governor of the National Bank of Angola (BNA), Manuel Tiago Dias, who was speaking at the presentation of the balance and perspectives of monetary and exchange rate policy, held today, Tuesday, in the city of Cuito, capital of Bié province.

During the first quarter of this year, the inflation rate stood at 11.58%.

According to the governor of the BNA, the objective is to lower it to 11.5 by the end of 2026.

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With this, according to Manuel Tiago Dias, Angola will have greater stability, approaching, with short-term forecasts, reaching a single-digit inflation rate by December 2027.

The idea, he continued, is for the country to reach the same levels as the SADC members.

According to the governor, the Monetary Policy Committee of the BNA decided to reduce the monetary policy policy directorate rates from 17.5 to 17, the liquidity incidence facilities from 18.5 to 18 percent, as well as the liquidity absorption from 16.5 to 16 percent.

With this, he continued, the aim is to have greater fluidity in the exchange of liquidity between commercial banks, in order to contribute to the reduction of the rate.

During the meeting, which followed up on the 129th Ordinary Meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, held last week in Luanda, participants addressed topics such as the real and external sectors, credit to the real sector of the economy, the monetary sector and the foreign exchange market.

Present were the Vice-Governor of the BNA (National Bank of Angola), Maria Juliana de Fontes Pereira, senior officials from banking institutions, economists, members of the Bié Provincial Government, academics, and students. JEC/PLB/DOJ