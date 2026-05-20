Malawi: Apostle Kawinga's School Block Sparks Education Revolution in Dedza As Enrollment Jumps From 300 to 1,100

What began as a simple act of compassion by Apostle Clifford Kawinga has now transformed into a life-changing education revolution in one of Dedza's most remote communities, with enrollment at Natiswe Full Primary School soaring from just 300 learners to an astonishing 1,100.

Residents under Traditional Authority Kachere have hailed the Founder and President of Salvation for All Ministries International (SAMI) for constructing a modern classroom block that is not only changing the face of education in the area, but also restoring hope to hundreds of vulnerable children.

For years, learners at Natiswe Primary School endured harsh conditions, attending classes under trees and in makeshift shelters that became unusable during rainy seasons. Despite the challenges, the school stunned the nation in 2019 after emerging as the best-performing primary school among more than 5,000 schools in Malawi during the Primary School Leaving Certificate Examinations.

Yet behind the academic excellence was a painful reality. Poor infrastructure, overcrowding, and poverty were forcing children -- especially girls -- out of school. At least 27 learners failed to continue their education due to lack of fees and inadequate learning facilities.

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Today, the story has dramatically changed.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, Senior Chief Kachere described Apostle Kawinga's intervention as a "gift of transformation" that has revived education in the area and significantly reduced social problems affecting children.

"This project has brought back dignity and hope to our children. Cases of teen pregnancy, early marriages, and school dropouts have gone down because learners now have a proper and motivating learning environment," said the chief.

Headteacher Arnold Gondwe confirmed the impact, saying the opening of the classroom block completely changed attitudes toward education in the community.

"At first, many girls abandoned school because conditions were terrible. But when Apostle Clifford Kawinga completed this project, learners became excited again. Parents regained confidence in the school, and enrollment immediately tripled from 300 to 1,100 pupils," Gondwe explained.

Group Village Head Kafere also applauded the initiative, saying the new classrooms have become a symbol of hope and progress for surrounding villages.

The transformation carries enormous significance in Dedza District, an area historically battling high rates of child marriages and teen pregnancies. National statistics show that nearly half of Malawian women aged between 15 and 49 were married before turning 18.

Traditional leaders in Dedza have spent years fighting the crisis. In 2015 alone, Senior Chief Inkosi Kachindamoto annulled 330 child marriages involving 175 girls and 155 boys. By 2025, reports indicated that more than 3,500 child marriages had been terminated in the district, with thousands of girls returned to school.

Local leaders say initiatives such as Apostle Kawinga's school project are becoming powerful tools in reversing harmful trends by keeping children in class and giving them safer, inspiring spaces to learn and dream again.

The modern eight-classroom block was launched in April 2020 through support from Apostle Kawinga and his company, Creck Hardware and General Dealers, a firm specializing in building materials, safety equipment, plumbing, electrical, and agricultural supplies.

After three years of construction, the facility was officially handed over to the Malawi Government, marking a new chapter for learners in Kafere Village who had spent years learning in unsafe conditions.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Apostle Kawinga said he was touched by the suffering children endured while trying to access education.

"We decided to construct this school block after noticing that most learners were studying under trees, something that greatly affected their performance especially during the rainy season," he said.

Kawinga further pledged continued support toward ending child marriages and improving education standards in the district. He also praised the local community for contributing K1.9 million toward the construction project -- a rare show of unity and commitment toward education development.

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Government officials who attended the handover ceremony described the project as a shining example of patriotic leadership and community partnership.

"If every well-wisher and organization invested in schools the way Apostle Kawinga has done, Malawi's education sector would be transformed," one official remarked.

Beyond education, Apostle Clifford Kawinga -- through Salvation for All Ministries International and the Hope Field Initiative -- has become widely known for humanitarian interventions across Malawi, including support for flood victims, disaster relief programs, and various community empowerment initiatives.

For the people of Natiswe, however, the greatest testimony stands proudly in brick and mortar: a modern school block that has not only increased enrollment, but also rescued dreams, restored dignity, and given hundreds of children a brighter future.