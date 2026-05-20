Zimbabwe: 381 Convicted, Drugs Worth ZIG80 Million Seized in Zimbabwe's Drug Abuse Crackdown

NEARLY 3,000 suspected drug offenders have been taken to court, 381 convicted and illicit substances worth close to ZiG80 million seized under Zimbabwe's escalating crackdown on drug and substance abuse, government said Tuesday.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet media briefing, Information Minister Soda Zhemu said authorities dismantled over 400 drug supplier networks, arrested 2,436 end-users and shut down drug bases in selected districts in Manicaland and Mashonaland West provinces.

"A total of 2 889 accused persons were arraigned before the courts and 381 convictions were secured.

"Approximately 453 drug suppliers, 2 436 individual end-users, and 31 drug bases were dismantled in the selected districts of Manicaland and Mashonaland West Provinces," Zhemu said.

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The information minister also said authorities confiscated drugs and illicit substances valued at about ZiG79,931,130, including crystal meth, cocaine, ecstasy tablets, dagga, khat and unregistered medicines such as cough syrups.

The government also removed 32 children from the streets and reunited 171 others with their families as part of rehabilitation and reintegration programmes.

In addition 615 liquor licensed premises were inspected countrywide, with 36 unlicensed outlets fined and closed.

"The Committee also conducted regulatory compliance inspections across the country's provinces, with 615 liquor-licensed premises having been inspected and 36 unlicensed premises fined and closed," he added.

Zhemu also said the awareness and prevention campaigns had reached 285,918 beneficiaries, while rehabilitation, training and entrepreneurship programmes targeted at youths and women had benefitted about 37,937 people.

Meanwhile the government has launched a US$1 million Youth Empowerment Fund as part of efforts to provide economic alternatives for vulnerable youth.