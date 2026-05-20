Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Youth Urged to Avoid 'Short-Term Politics'

Zanu-PF Secretary for Youth Affairs, Tino Machakaire, has urged young party members to avoid being distracted by what he described as "short-term politics" and instead focus on long-term economic transformation.

Addressing the party's Youth League National Executive Meeting at Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare on Tuesday, Machakaire said young members should remain disciplined and committed to the party's broader national agenda.

"As the vanguard of the party, we must remain ideologically grounded, disciplined and focused on the broader national vision. We must not be swayed by short-term politics or temporary excitement." he said

Machakaire said youth empowerment initiatives should prioritise sustainable economic growth, innovation and employment creation adding that programmes must deliver long-term benefits for communities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He also called for tighter accountability in the management of youth empowerment resources, including the Youth Empowerment Fund.

"These resources must be protected, properly managed and directed towards productive ventures that create employment opportunities and uplift communities," he said.

The youth leader said provincial structures were expected to comply with financial procedures outlined by the party's finance department adding that monitoring teams would be deployed across the country.

Machakaire praised party structures for mobilising young people during this year's National Youth Day and the country's 46th Independence Day commemorations.

He also commended the government's participation at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) particularly the Youth Business Forum which he said had helped promote financial literacy and entrepreneurship among young people.

On political matters, Machakaire welcomed the Youth League's engagement with communities over Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 saying members had demonstrated "discipline" and "political maturity".

He reiterated the Youth League's support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa describing him as central to Zimbabwe's Vision 2030 development agenda.