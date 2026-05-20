Uganda: Luweero Leaders Tasked to Strengthen Service Delivery, Tighten Oversight On Government Programs

The Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Luweero, Mariam Nalubega, has urged residents to fully embrace government wealth creation programs, especially the Parish Development Model (PDM), saying the initiatives are aimed at improving household incomes and transforming livelihoods.

Nalubega also warned newly elected leaders against interfering with government programs, noting that those found frustrating the implementation of such initiatives should be arrested.

She made the remarks during the swearing-in ceremony of the new leaders of Luweero Town Council led by Mayor Paul Mukungu. The function was held at the town council headquarters and presided over by the district Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Keith Bahemuka.

Nalubega said the time for political fights is over, urging leaders to shift focus to development and service delivery.

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"Now that the swearing-in is done, the period of political competition is over. This is time to work because even President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni emphasized hard work during his swearing-in ceremony at Kololo," she said.

She tasked leaders to closely monitor government programs, especially PDM and Emyooga, citing cases where beneficiaries allegedly receive less money than what government allocates.

"Monitor government programs especially PDM because in some villages people receive only Shs.500,000 instead of one million. Under Emyooga, some groups receive only Shs.5 million instead of 20 million. Also monitor roads because it is unacceptable for roads repaired today to develop potholes tomorrow," Nalubega noted.

She added that politics alone does not put food on people's tables but instead can disrupt service delivery if not handled responsibly.

Speaking shortly after taking oath, Luweero Town Council Mayor Paul Mukungu thanked residents for their support, including Katikamu North MP Denis Sekabira of the National Unity Platform (NUP).

Mukungu revealed that despite contesting as an independent candidate, he attracted support from both NUP and NRM supporters.

"In the parliamentary elections, I realized that John Buwembo who had the NUP card for mayor in Luweero Town Council was mobilizing support for NRM parliamentary candidates. Knowing very well that NUP is strong in this town, I used a cross-multiplication strategy and Sekabira supported me, which contributed to my victory," Mukungu said.

He outlined his priorities for the new term, including improving education, security, sanitation, and pursuing municipality status for Luweero Town Council.

"There is a lot of garbage in the town that needs to be collected. In schools, children are sitting on the floor because desks are not enough. We also need to address rising insecurity and theft in Luweero. Another important issue is the municipality status because Luweero Town Council has expanded," he said.

Outgoing Mayor John Buwembo handed over power peacefully, highlighting achievements during his five-year tenure.

"I am leaving office after purchasing a new garbage collection truck, installing street lights which improved security at night, and roofing the headquarters' storeyed building among other achievements," Buwembo said.

The Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Abbey Walusimbi, urged incoming leaders to serve all residents equally regardless of political or religious affiliation.

"Luweero is the Mecca of Uganda and I appeal to Mukungu to serve all people without discrimination based on religion or politics," Walusimbi said.

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Farouk Magezi, councillor for Luweero Central Ward, said his focus will be on opening drainage channels to reduce flooding and improving sanitation.

Meanwhile, newly elected Katikamu Sub-county Chairperson Richard Kirabira, together with his councillors, were also sworn in at Katikamu headquarters. Kenny Mutebi, an NRM councillor for Bukeeka Parish, was elected Speaker of the Katikamu council.

Kirabira, popularly known as "Chicken City," pledged to prioritise education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.

"The biggest enemy of the people of Katikamu is poverty and illiteracy. We need alternative solutions and collective efforts as leaders to improve the livelihoods of especially women," Kirabira said.