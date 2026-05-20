East Africa: AI Everything Kenya X Gitex Launches in Nairobi, Sets East Africa Ai Agenda

Nairobi — AI EVERYTHING KENYA X GITEX KENYA, East Africa's largest artificial intelligence and technology event, kicked off in Nairobi today, bringing together global AI leaders, investors, startups, and policymakers to shape a regional AI blueprint.

Organized by inD in partnership with the Office of the Special Envoy on Technology of the Republic of Kenya, the inaugural INCLUSIVE AI EVERYTHING SUMMIT runs from 19-21 May 2026 at the Sarit Expo Centre, followed by the AI EVERYTHING KENYA X GITEX KENYA Expo at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

H.E. Philip Thigo said: "Africa's role in AI must be articulated as an investment agenda... The Silicon Savanna has come of age. This next chapter is about sustaining momentum through globally competitive AI infrastructure, innovation ecosystems, and investment. Africa is open for business, open for investment, and ready to shape the future of artificial intelligence."

The summit convened over 400 C-suite delegates, tech executives, investors, and government officials from across East Africa, examining AI integration across sectors including agriculture, banking, healthcare, climate resilience, cybersecurity, digital trade, and energy.

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Nkundwe Mwasaga highlighted regional collaboration: "The outcomes of interactions here will translate the transformative potential of AI into gains in East African businesses and economies. We must strengthen the five pillars of AI-driven transformation: digital skills, security, telecom services, the economy, and innovation."

Panel discussions emphasized the importance of sovereign, trusted, and interoperable AI systems, extending beyond data localization to encompass compute infrastructure, strategic datasets, and regulatory alignment. Snehar Shah said, "Kenya is very well positioned... We have renewable power and hyperscale cloud infrastructure, laying the foundation for AI available locally for enterprises and consumers."

The summit also explored commercial AI deployment, highlighting platforms like PAWA AI, which provides AI access for over 200 million African language speakers. Winnie Mangeni stated: "East Africa is not waiting to be a consumer of AI; it is building the infrastructure, talent, and policy frameworks to lead."

The event positions Kenya as a hub for inclusive, impactful AI innovation and serves as a gateway for international companies entering Africa, while supporting African startups to scale globally.

The summit continues with the AI EVERYTHING KENYA X GITEX KENYA Expo and Conference from 20-21 May at KICC, showcasing emerging technologies and fostering partnerships across the region.